Iran's Judiciary Says Iranian-American Arrested On Fraud Charges

Iranian authorities have arrested an Iranian-American on charges of defrauding $2.6 million from people seeking U.S. residency, the country's judiciary said on March 5.

"A dual national holding Iranian and American citizenship has been arrested recently, who had swindled many Iranians, taking [money] ... to fix their residency," Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, was quoted as saying by the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency.

Mohseni Ejei said the unnamed suspect had pocketed more than 100 billion rials ($2.6 million).

Several Iranian-Americans have been detained in recent months and kept behind bars on espionage charges.

They include businessman Siamak Namazi and his 80-year-old father Baquer Namazi who have been sentenced to 10 years in prison forallegedly "collaborating with the hostile American government.”

Based on reporting by Reuters and Mizan

