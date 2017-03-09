Iran's IRGC Reportedly Test-Fires Sea-Launched Ballistic Missile

Iranian news agencies are reporting that the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has "successfully" test-fired a sea-launched ballistic missile.

Tehran's state-run Fars and Tasnim news agencies on March 9 said the Iranian-built Hormuz-2 missile was test-fired sometime during the previous week.

Tasnim quoted Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, as saying "the naval ballistic missile called Hormuz-2 has successfully destroyed a target that was 250 kilometers away."

The announcements follow earlier reports by U.S. media of an Iranian missile test.

Fox News cited U.S. officials on March 6 as saying the IRGC had fired two short-range missiles over southeastern Iran -- one on March 4 that missed its target and another on March 5 that hit its intended target.

The reported launches come amid rising tensions with the United States over Iran's missile program.

In February, President Donald Trump imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals connected to Iran's ballistic missile program after Tehran announced it had fired several sophisticated rockets during a military exercise.

Much of the tension between the two countries is focused on the Strait of Hormuz, where the United States has a major naval presence.

Nearly one-third of the world’s oil trade by sea passes through the international waters of the strait, and it has been the site of numerous confrontations between U.S. and Iranian forces.

