Iran To Test Missile, Radar Systems, One Day After New U.S. Sanctions

Iran is holding a military exercise to test its missile and radar systems on February 4, a day after the United State imposed sanctions on Tehran over its recent ballistic-missile test.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps website said the maneuvers in the northeastern province of Semnan were aimed at demonstrating their "complete preparedness to deal with the threats" and "humiliating sanctions" from Washington.

Iranian state media reported that homemade missile systems, radars, command-and-control centers, and cyberwarfare systems will be tested in the drill.

Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated sharply since President Donald Trump took office last month.

Washington sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities on February 3, after the White House said it had put Iran "on notice" over a ballistic-missile test and other activities.

Iran is one of seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by a visa ban Washington ordered last week.

Tehran, in response, banned a U.S. wrestling team from a major international tournament it is hosting later this month.

The United States says Iran’s January 29 missile launch defied a 2015 UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran not to test nuclear-capable missiles, which Tehran denies.



Trump campaigned on promises to take a much tougher stance on Iran than his predecessor, Barack Obama, in response to actions including threats against Israel and involvement in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP