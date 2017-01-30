U.S. Administration Confirms Iran Missile Test

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Iran conducted a ballistic-missile test on January 29 in apparent violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on January 30 that the administration was "aware" of the test and was "looking into the exact nature of it."

The U.S. television network Fox reported that the medium-range ballistic missile traveled some 950 kilometers before exploding.

The test was conducted at a known test site near the town of Semnan, east of Tehran.

The UN Security Council resolution was adopted after the Iran nuclear deal was sealed and bars Iran from conducting ballistic-missile tests for eight years.

It is the first such missile test conducted by Iran since Trump took office.

Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AFP