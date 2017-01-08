Former Iranian President Rafsanjani Dies At 82

Iranian state media report that former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has died in a Tehran hospital, after suffering a heart attack. He was 82.

Earlier on the day, Iranian media reported that Rafsanjani had been admitted to the Shohadaa Hospital in northern Tehran because of a heart condition.



His final role was head of the Expediency Council, a body which is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardians Council.



Rafsanjani was regarded as a "pragmatic conservative," open to improving ties to the West.



Rafsanjani served as president from 1989 to 1997 but lost to Mahmud Ahmadinejad when he ran again in 2005. After the election defeat, Rafsanjani became openly critical of the president.



Rafsanjani sought to run for the 2013 presidential election but his candidacy was rejected by Iran's election overseers, who cited his advanced age.



Rafsanjani delivered crucial support for the eventual winner, Hassan Rohani, a moderate with whom he had a warm rapport.



Rafsanjani was a member of the Assembly of Experts, Iran’s top clerical body, charged with appointing -- and if required dismissing -- the country's supreme leader.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters, and BBC