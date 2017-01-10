Iran's Rafsanjani Laid To Rest In Tehran

The funeral of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani is being held in Tehran.

Thousands of Iranians and government officials gathered on January 10 for the hours-long ceremony.

Rafsanjani, who served as Iran's president from 1989 to 1997, died of heart failure on January 9 at the age of 82.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is scheduled to hold prayers over Rafsanjani's casket at the Tehran University campus.

The former president will be buried in the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the country's Islamic republic.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP