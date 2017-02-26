Iran's Rohani To Run For Reelection, Says Top Aide

Iranian President Hassan Rohani will run for a second four-year term, a top aide has announced.

Rohani, a relative moderate, has yet to publicly announce if he will run for reelection in the May 19 presidential vote.

"In recent weeks, Mr. Rohani has reached the conclusion to take part in the presidential election," vice president for parliamentary affairs Hossein-Ali Amiri was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

There was no immediate reaction from Rohani.

If he runs, Rohani will face hard-liners and conservatives that have yet to announce their own candidates for the election.

Rohani has attracted the wrath of some conservatives who have accused him of mishandling the economy and of overselling the benefits of a landmark nuclear deal struck with world powers in 2015.

Under the Iranian Constitution, presidents can serve a maximum of two four-year terms in office.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa