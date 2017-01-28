Iran's Rohani: 'Now Is Not The Time To Build Walls'

Iran's President Hassan Rohani has criticized the anti- immigration policies of his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, saying now was "not the time to build walls between nations."

Rohani made the comments on January 28 at a tourism convention in the Iranian capital.

"They have forgotten that the Berlin Wall collapsed many years ago," he said.

"Even if there are walls between nations, they must be removed," Rohani added.

His comments come after Trump ordered construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and imposed a temporary travel ban on citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries, including Iran.

Trump has said that the measures are aimed at making the United States safe and keeping "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country.

Many Iranians inside and outside the country have condemned the travel suspension on social media, calling it a "racist" move and an "insult."

Based on reporting by IRNA and AFP