Rohani Dismisses Trump's Criticism Of Nuclear Deal, Says Iran Won’t Renegotiate

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has dismissed criticism from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, vowing that Iran will not renegotiate the agreement that came into effect a year ago.

Speaking at a January 17 press conference marking the one-year anniversary of the landmark accord, Rohani said the deal is "good" for the United States.

Rohani also said Trump "doesn't understand" that the accord is good for the United States.

Trump has called the accord "the worst deal ever negotiated," saying it gives away too much to Iran.

Rohani dismissed Trump's criticism as "slogans" and said he is optimistic about the future of the deal, under which Tehran has limited nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

"There won't be any negotiations. The deal has been agreed upon. It’s finished. It has been completed," Rohani told reporters in Tehran.

