Tehran Says Eight Sunni Militants Arrested For Planning Attacks During Past Week

Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmud Alavi says security forces have arrested eight hard-line Sunni Islamists who were suspected of planning attacks to disrupt celebrations marking the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Alavi said on February 11 that the eight suspects were all foreigners and that some were linked to a Sunni militant leader who had been killed in Iran.

He said the eight were planning attacks in Tehran and "several other cities' and had been "under the direct guidance of persons based in neighboring countries."

Alavi did not give details about which countries the suspects came from.

Iran's Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said security forces crushed a cell linked to the so-called Islamic State that wanted to "sabotage" Islamic Revolution anniversary rallies on February 10 near Tehran.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and IRNA

