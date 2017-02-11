Iran, Sweden Initial Accords During Swedish Prime Minister's Visit

Iran’s supreme leader has told Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven that Sweden has a good reputation among Iranians and is seen by Tehran as a reliable economic partner.



Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the remarks to Lofven during a meeting in Tehran on February 11.



Iranian state TV quoted Khamenei as saying that the United States and Western powers are regarded with suspicion in the Middle East.



But he said a long history of positive relations between Iran and neutral Sweden has created optimism that there "will be fertile ground for developing cooperation."



During Lofven’s visit, the two countries initialed accords on cooperation in science and technology, higher education and research, roads, telecommunications, and technology.



Lofven said the talks addressed "economic relations and important regional problems" and that Sweden would "try to implement the agreements."



Lofven also met Iran’s President Hassan Rohani during his visit to Tehran.

Based on reporting by Reuters, IRNA, and ISNA