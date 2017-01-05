Iran Says Turkey's Syria Truce Violation Claims 'Unconstructive'

Iran has called Turkey's claims that Tehran's allies are violating a cease-fire in Syria as "unconstructive," accusing Syrian rebels of breaking the truce.

"The current cease-fire in Syria has been violated repeatedly by the antigovernment armed opposition groups," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on January 5.

Ghasemi called on Turkey to take measures to deal with such violations and to refrain from "taking unreal stances."

The comments come a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged Iran to exert pressure on the Syrian government and its allies to stop violating the cease-fire.

The truce, brokered by Moscow and Ankara last week, is slated to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, later this month.

But Cavusoglu warned that the "violations" were jeopardizing the planned talks.

Ghasemi said the remarks could "further complicate” the situation in Syria.

Iran, along with Russia, is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey is a sponsor of the opposition.

Based on reporting by AFP and IRNA

