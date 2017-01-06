Iranian, Azerbaijani Wrestlers Banned For Four Years After Failing Drug Tests

The governing body of wrestling has imposed four-year doping bans on athletes from Iran and Azerbaijan.

United World Wrestling said on January 5 that a ban on Bashir Babajanzadeh took effect on August 31, two weeks after the Iranian had competed at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he lost in the quarterfinals of the Greco-Roman 130-kilogram class.

The governing body said Babajanzadeh tested positive for testosterone in May at a Greco-Roman World Cup event in Shiraz, Iran. The 27-year-old Babajanzadeh won a world championship bronze medal in 2011.

Azerbaijan's Zubair Dibirov tested positive for stanozolol in September at the junior worlds hosted in Macon, France. His ban took effect on October 5, the wrestling organization said.

With reporting by AP

