Iranian Film The Salesman Wins Oscar For Best Foreign Film

The Salesman, a film by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, won the Oscar for the best foreign-language picture at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Farhadi refused to attend the February 26 Oscars in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump's now-suspended executive order temporarily banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, from entering the United States.

In a statement read on his behalf, Farhadi said he was boycotting the ceremony "out of respect for the people of my country and those of the other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S."

"Dividing the world into 'us' and 'our enemies' categories creates fear, a deceitful justification for aggression and war," the statement said.

Trump's immigration crackdown was halted by a U.S. federal judge. He has said his team is writing a new order to be revealed soon.

The Salesman is drama about a married couple's struggles to cope in Tehran after the wife is attacked in her apartment.

Farhadi won the Oscar for the best foreign language film in 2012 for A Separation.

Meanwhile, Syrian war documentary The White Helmets won the Oscar for the best short documentary.

The film produced by Netflix is about rescue workers, some who have lost their lives, who struggle to save Syrians affected by the six-year civil war.

