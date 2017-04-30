Iranian Filmmaker Release From Prison Early

An Iranian filmmaker has been released from prison early after serving around five months based on his conviction on charges of "insulting sanctities" and "spreading propaganda."

Keywan Karimi, a 31-year-old Iranian Kurd, was released on April 19, the global rights watchdog Amnesty International said in a statement late last week.

Karimi told The Associated Press on April 30 that he did not receive any of the 223 lashes stipulated in his sentence, which originally ordered him imprisoned for six years but was later reduced to one year.

"I want to continue filmmaking, but I don't know how and in which country," Karimi said.

Karimi was convicted in October 2015 based on what he said was an unspecified "video clip" and a documentary he directed about political graffiti in Tehran, titled Writing On The City.

He began serving his sentence in November, Amnesty International said.

Following his conviction, more than 135 Iranian film directors wrote a letter urging the country's judiciary to acquit him.

