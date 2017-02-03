Iranian Barred From Entering U.S. Is First To Return After Court Challenge

An Iranian man denied entry into the United States under President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration became the first person allowed to return to the country on February 2.

Ali Vayeghan was met by the Los Angeles mayor and a crowd of supporters at the L.A. airport chanting "This Land Is Your Land."

"This is what humanity looks like," Vayeghan, 61, said in Farsi, as his niece translated. "This is what human rights looks like. I am shocked, honored, and awed."

He said he was not mad at anyone, adding: "This is the greatest country in the world."

Recently approved to become a legal U.S. resident or green-card holder, Vayeghan nevertheless was forced back onto a plane to Dubai after arriving in Los Angeles on January 27, shortly after Trump's temporary visa ban targeting Iran and six other predominantly Muslim countries went into effect.

He was allowed to return to the United States after the American Civil Liberties Union filed legal action, charging that the government's action was unconstitutional.

Trump's order was later modified to allow green-card holders to come and go freely.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

