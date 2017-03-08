At Least 30 Killed By Double Suicide Bombing At Wedding Near Tikirt

Iraqi security officials say a double suicide attack has targeted a wedding in a village near the city of Tikrit, killing at least 30 people and wounding 26 others.



The March 8 attack was at the village of Hajaj, about 160 kilometers northwest of Baghdad.



Police say both attackers walked into the wedding celebration wearing explosive belts and blew themselves up.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but so-called Islamic State extremists have carried out similar attacks as the group comes under pressure in its northern stronghold of Mosul.



Meanwhile, Iraqi forces on March 8 continued to battle IS fighters for control of the western part of Mosul.

Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters