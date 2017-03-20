Trump Criticizes Iran Nuclear Deal As Talks Start With Iraqi PM

U.S. President Donald Trump has told a delegation from Iraq that "nobody" can figure out why former President Barack Obama signed a nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

At the start of his first meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on March 20, Trump said Iran was one of the issues his team would discuss with the Iraqi delegation.

Trump said he also would address what he described as a "vacuum" that was created when so-called Islamic State (IS) militants took over large swaths of territory in western and northern Iraq.

The president also said that "we shouldn't have gone in" to Iraq in the first place.

Abadi's visit to the White House came as Trump prepares to host a 68-country meeting geared toward advancing the fight against the IS extremists.

Trump campaigned on a promise to dramatically increase the battle against IS militants.

He has vowed to eradicate "radical Islamic terrorism."

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters