Iraqi Forces Signal Assault On West Mosul With Leaflet Drop

Iraqi planes dropped millions of leaflets on Mosul to warn residents that an assault on the western part of the city was imminent.

U.S.-backed coalition forces have captured most of the eastern part of the city, the self-declared capital of the Islamic State (IS) militants’ “caliphate” in Iraq.

The western side of Mosul remains under IS control, but Iraqi forces are poised to launch an assault, the Defense Ministry said on February 18 in the leaflets and on public media.

“Your armed forces … are advancing in the direction of the right side, relying on God," one of the leaflets said.

"Get ready to welcome the sons of your armed forces and to cooperate with them, as your brothers on the left side have done, in order to reduce losses and speed up the conclusion," it added.

Other leaflets warned IS members to "lay down their weapons and surrender."

An estimated 650,000 to 800,000 civilians are mixed with the insurgents in western Mosul.

The New York Times reported on February 18 that food, water, and fuel for cooking and heating are unavailable or are being sold at exorbitant prices in densely packed western Mosul neighborhoods.

IS considers Raqqa as its capital in Syria. That city is also under siege by U.S.-backed forces.

Based on reporting by Reuters and The New York Times