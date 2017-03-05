Iraqi Forces Launch New Push Toward Mosul Old City Center

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces began a new push on March 5 toward the old city center of Mosul, held by Islamic State (IS) militants, on the western bank of the Tigris river.

Iraqi forces are advancing from the south and southwest, Brigadier-General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the joint operations command, told state-run television.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces began a major offensive on February 19 to remove Islamic State militants from the western section of Mosul, almost a month after they forced militants out of the eastern part of the city.



Iraqi forces paused their advance over the past 48 hours because of bad weather.

Most of western Mosul is still under IS control despite recent gains on the city's southwestern edge by Iraqi forces.

Mosul fell to IS fighters in the summer of 2014.

