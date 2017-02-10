Blasts Kill At Least 10, Wound 33 In Iraq

Iraqi medical and security sources say at least 10 people have been killed and 33 wounded in a series of suicide bombings in Baghdad and Mosul.

The Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the February 10 attacks.

A man blew himself up inside the Sayda Jamila ("My Fair Lady") restaurant at lunchtime in eastern Mosul, killing at least four people and wounding 15, officials said.

The area is part of the city that was recently liberated from IS fighters, who still control western Mosul.

The restaurant was among a few that had recently reopened in the eastern part.

A suicide car bomb killed a soldier and wounded four others in another attack in eastern Mosul.

In Baghdad, a car bomb parked in the Ilam district in the southern part of the capital exploded, up killing five and wounding 14.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters