Iraqi Forces Advance Into Mosul's Old City

Iraqi security forces have advanced into the Old City of Mosul, where they are locked in pitched street battles with Islamic State (IS) militants.

Iraqi forces, backed by U.S. air strikes, launched an operation to retake west Mosul in February. The eastern half of the city was captured by government troops in January.

Firas al-Zuwaidi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry's elite Rapid Response Force, said government forces were closing in on the Al-Nuri Mosque.

The mosque holds symbolic importance because it was where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his so-called caliphate in 2014.

Iraqi forces have recaptured a string of key targets in west Mosul, including the airport, the train station, and the provincial government headquarters.

Despite these gains, bad weather has hampered U.S. air support and the Old City's densely populated, narrow streets have restricted the use of large armored vehicles.

