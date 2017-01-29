Iraqi-Born British Deputy Says He Would Be Banned From Entering U.S.

A British member of Parliament says he would be barred from entering the United States under President Donald Trump’s immigration clampdown.

Iraqi-born deputy Nadhim Zahawi said on Twitter that he had “confirmation that the order does apply to myself and my wife as we were both born in Iraq," even though they both hold U.K. passports.

"A sad, sad day to feel like a second-class citizen! Sad day for the USA," he said

Zahawi is a member of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party.

Trump on January 27 ordered the suspension of immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days until a new "extreme vetting" process could be put in place.

May said on January 28 that Britain did not agree with Trump's curbs on immigration. Earlier in the day, she had faced criticism from lawmakers in her own party for not condemning the U.S. leader’s executive order.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa