Islamic State Wreaks New Palmyra Destruction

Militants from the Islamic State (IS) extremist group have destroyed one of the most famous monuments in Syria’s ancient city of Palmyra, the tetrapylon, and the facade of its amphitheater, state media report.

SANA news agency said on January 20 that the 16-columned Roman tetrapylon and the facade of the second-century amphitheater have been demolished.

The destructions were confirmed by the country’s antiquities chief, Maamoun Abdulkarim.

Abdulkarim quoted local sources as saying the tetrapylon was destroyed 10 days ago.

"Yesterday, we received satellite photographs from our colleagues at Boston University showing damage to the facade of the Roman amphitheater," he also told the AFP news agency.

The IS group recaptured the World Heritage archaeological site from government forces in December, nine months after the extremists were expelled by government troops and allied militias.

The group originally seized Palmyra in May 2015 from the Syrian Army. It is known to have destroyed other monuments before they were forced out by the Russian-backed government offensive.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP