Israeli Leader To Urge Putin To Oust Iran And Its Allies From Syria, Lebanon

Russia will be a center for diplomacy on March 9, hosting both the leaders of Israel and Turkey, as well as the foreign minister of Germany.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he intends to use his visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to"express Israel's strong opposition to the presence of Iranian forces, and those of its proxies" on Israel's northern border with Lebanon and Syria.

"This is a very important meeting for the security of Israel," it said. "Victory over the terrorism of Daesh cannot lead to an upsurge in terrorism by Iran and its proxies. We will not exchange terrorism for terrorism."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet with his German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. Gabriel and Putin might also meet later in the day.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to arrive in Moscow on March 9 but will not meet with Putin until March 10, the Kremlin said.

They are expected to discuss the conflict in Syria, as well as construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline and the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, it said.

Based on reporting by TASS and dpa

