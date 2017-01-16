Reports: Istanbul Nightclub Attacker 'Captured'

A man suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day has been caught in the city's Esenyurt district, Turkish media report.

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

Turkish authorities have said they have identified the man.

Domestic media reported he was of Central Asian decent.

Citizens of a number of countries, including Lebanon, France, Israel, and Saudi Arabia were among the victims.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa