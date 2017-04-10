Johnson Says G7 Ministers To Consider Sanctions On Syrians, Russians

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says G7 foreign ministers will discuss the possibility of imposing further sanctions on Syrian and Russian military figures following last week's suspected chemical attack in Syria.

Johnson made the comments on April 10, ahead of two-day talks between the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations in the Italian city of Lucca, Tuscany.

The G7 ministers were expected to search for a unified approach to the Syria conflict with a focus on how to pressure Russia to rein in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The G7 consists of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, Italy, France, and Canada.

An alleged chemical air strike on April 4 killed more than 80 people in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib Province.

Moscow and Damascus claim that the toxic gas was released when strikes by government forces hit a rebel weapons depot, an assertion the United States and others reject.

In response to the attack, the United States fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base on April 7, drawing condemnations by Russia and Iran, which have given Assad crucial diplomatic and military support throughout Syria’s six-year-long civil war.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP