Kazakh-Born Man Asks For Release Pending Trial In Russian Hacking Case

A Kazakh-born man accused of working with Russian intelligence officials to hack over a half billion Yahoo e-mail accounts asked a Canadian court on April 5 to release him on bail.

But prosecutors said Karim Baratov poses an "extremely high flight risk" because of his alleged ties to Russian agents, and argued against his release.

Baratov's lawyers said his parents will vouch for him if he's released. His father, Akhmet Tokbergenov, told the court through a Russian interpreter that he will turn off the internet in the family home if the court requests it.

Baratov, 22, said he registered an internet business in 2014 that made about $81,000 that year registering websites, renting web spaces, and preventing hack attempts on web servers.

But U.S. prosecutors say Baratov was a "hacker-for-hire" paid by Russian Federal Security Service agents Igor Sushchin and Dmitry Dokuchaev, who were also charged in the case.

Baratov has Kazakh origins, arriving in Canada in 2007 and becoming a citizen in 2011. He was arrested last month and faces extradition to the United States.

Based on reporting by AP and Toronto Star