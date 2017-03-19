Kazakh boxer Golovkin Wins Unanimous Decision For New Middleweight Title

Unbeaten Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin defeated Danny Jacobs in a unanimous decision to unify all major middleweight titles under one champion.

The victory early on March 19 in New York gave Golovkin the WBA middleweight title to go along with his WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight crowns.

The 12-round decision, however, broke a string of 23 consecutive knockout wins by the 34-year-old Golovkin, known by the nickname "GGG."

His record is now 37-0, with 33 knockouts dating to 2008.

It was the closest fight of his career, with the Kazakh winning 115-112 on two judges’ cards and 114-113 on the other.

Golovkin did send Jacobs to the canvas in the fourth round, but the U.S. fighter recovered.

"Daniel did a very good job. Daniel is my favorite fighter. I can't destroy him," said Golovkin, who was born in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

Jacobs is now 32-2.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and ESPN