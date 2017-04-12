Kazakh President Orders Shift Away From Cyrillic Alphabet

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev has ordered authorities to come up with a Latin-based alphabet for the Kazakh language by the end of 2017, marking a major shift after nearly 80 years with a Cyrillic-based alphabet.

The order is part of a new "strategic plan" for the Central Asian country that was printed in the state-run Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper on April 12. https://egemen.kz/article/nursultan-nazarbaev-bolashaqqa-baghdar-rukhani-zhanhghyru

It appear to be part of efforts to emphasize Kazakh culture while shedding rules and traditions left over after decades of Soviet-era domination by Moscow.

In the plan, which was published in Kazakh only -- not in Russian -- Nazarbaev wrote that textbooks in the new Latin-based alphabet must be issued by 2018 and teachers must be trained to use it.

The existing, Cyrillic-based alphabet will be used in parallel with the new alphabet for an unspecified "transitional" period, Nazarbaev's program says.

Nazarbaev's previous statements on a possible shift to the Latin alphabet have appeared to irk Russia. In 2006 and 2012, Nazarbaev and his foreign minister publicly defend the proposal after it was criticized in Russian media as a geopolitical move.

In 1929, Soviet authorities replaced traditional Arabic-based alphabets used by Muslim minorities in the Soviet Union with Latin-based national alphabets. In 1940, the Latin alphabet was replaced with Cyrillic -- the alphabet used for the Russian language.

Nazarbaev's strategic program also outlines ways to strengthen Kazakhstan’s statehood and sovereignty.