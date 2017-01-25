Nazarbaev Says He'll Devolve Some Powers As He Becomes 'Supreme Arbiter'

Kazakhstan's long-ruling President Nursultan Nazarbaev says he will delegate some of his sweeping powers to parliament and to government ministers as he transforms his own leadership into a role he described as "Supreme Arbiter."

Nazarbaev made the remarks on January 25, saying that constitutional amendments and other legislation has been drafted by a working group he appointed earlier in January.

According to the draft amendments, Nazarbaev said, parliament would be empowered to choose the prime minister and government ministers.

Currently, Kazakhstan's prime minister is nominated by the president and approved by parliament. The prime minister then selects the cabinet, and those choices must be approved by the president.

Nazarbaev said the constitutional amendments also would give government ministers more power and responsibilities to manage social and economic development in Kazakhstan.

He said parliament's control over the government would be increased by giving lawmakers the authority to hold a "vote of no confidence" on a sitting cabinet.

Nazarbaev said: "The role of the president -- who will focus mainly on strategic matters, foreign policy and national security -- will be that of a Supreme Arbiter in relations" between branches of government.

The 76-year-old Nazarbaev has ruled Kazakhstan since 1989 when it was still a Soviet republic.

