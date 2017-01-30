Nazarbaev Outlines New Program For Economic Development

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, in what he called a "special statement," has outlined his new strategic plan for the Central Asian nation's economic development.

In the televised statement on January 30, Nazarbaev described his plan as "the third stage" of Kazakhstan's economic development, covering the period until 2025.

According to Nazarbaev, the new plan is driven by the need to introduce modern technologies into economic processes and to open up more opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses by decreasing state control over their operations and giving them greater liberty.

The full text of Nazarbaev's plan will be carried by the print media on January 31.

That is Nazarbaev's second televised statement to the nation in the last five days. On January 25, he proposed constitutional amendments on the transfer of some of his powers in the areas of social and economic development to the parliament and the government.