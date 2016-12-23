Driver Sentenced After Kazan Airport Rampage

A man who drove his car hundreds of meters through Tatarstan's international airport in Kazan has been sentenced to 15 days in administrative detention.

A district court ruled on December 23 that the 40-year-old man -- whose name was not released -- will be held in detention and later tried for violating traffic rules, endangerment, and drug trafficking.

Police said the suspect was under the influence of drugs during the rampage through the airport late on December 21 and was in possession of some 3.9 grams of marijuana.

WATCH: CCTV footage of the airport driving rampage

The driver was being pursued by a police car in the airport parking lot when he rammed through a glass window into the airport terminal.

Several police and airport officials then chased him on foot, repeatedly trying to stop the car as it wove its way through the airport, dodging air passengers and workers.

The car finally burst through a window back into the airport parking lot, where it eventually came to a stop and security personnel apprehended the driver.

Officials said some 6 million rubles ($100,000) worth of damage was done to the airport by the car and several security officials suffered minor injuries trying to stop it during its journey through the airport.

Officials said the suspect is a resident of Naberezhnye Chelny, an industrial city some 225 kilometers from Kazan, the Russian region's capital.

