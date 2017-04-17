Kremlin Distances Itself From Russia State TV Anchor Who Said Trump Is Worse Than Kim

A Kremlin spokesman is distancing Moscow from an incendiary commentary on Russian state TV that alleged U.S. President Donald Trump is more dangerous and unpredictable than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Dmitry Peskov told reporters on April 17 that comments made by Channel One's anchor Dmitry Kiselyov often, but not always, matched Kremlin thinking.



Like much of Russia's state-controlled media, Kiselyov initially praised Trump in the weeks before and after his election.



But the tone of Russian state-controlled media has shifted since April 7 when Trump ordered a missile attack on a Syrian government air base in response to a chemical-weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians.



Since then, Channel One and other Russia media firms have become increasingly critical of the U.S. president.



On April 16, just hours after North Korea launched a ballistic missile in a failed test, Kiselyov said Kim is less frightening than Trump because the North Korean ruler was ready for talks, had not attacked other countries, and had not sent a naval fleet to the U.S. coast.



"War can break out as a result of confrontation between two personalities: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un," Kiselyov said.



"Both are dangerous, but who is more dangerous? Trump is," the Russian state TV personality said.

Based on reporting by TASS, Channel One, and vesti.ru

