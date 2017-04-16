U.S. Vice President Arrives in Seoul Amid North Korea Tensions

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in South Korea to mark the start of a 10-day trip to the Asia-Pacific region amid increasing tensions in North Korea over the regime's nuclear and missile programs.

Pence arrived in Seoul on April 16, just after what South Korea and the United States said was a failed missile launch by North Korea.

The high-profile failure comes as a U.S. aircraft carrier heads to waters off the Korean Peninsula. However, military officials have said the United States doesn't intend to use military force against North Korea in response to either a nuclear test or a missile launch.

Pence, joined by his wife, Karen, placed a wreath at Seoul National Cemetery during a ceremony. He was expected to join U.S. and South Korean troops for Easter Sunday church services and a dinner later in the day.

U.S. President Donald Trump, asked about North Korea this week, told reporters: "North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of."

He has repeatedly declared that if China, North Korea's dominant trading partner, is not willing to do more to squeeze the North, the United States might take the matter into its own hands.

