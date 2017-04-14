Kosovo Authorities Boost Security, Warn Of Possible Easter Attacks

Authorities in Kosovo have increased police patrols nationwide, warning of possible plots to commit violent attacks during the upcoming Easter holiday.

In a statement April 14, the government gave no details about who might be behind the plots targeting "institutional and political leaders of Kosovo."

Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Milan Radojevic told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that police had stepped up security and surveillance of churches nationwide.

A day earlier, the U.S. Embassy in the capital Pristina warned U.S. citizens of the potential for violence during Easter, which will be celebrated April 16 by Roman Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox Christian churches worldwide.

Similar warnings were issued by U.S. diplomatic missions in Macedonia and Albania.

The poor, tiny Balkan nation has faced a growing threat posed by Kosovars who support the Islamic State extremist group. An estimated 300 Kosovars have gone to Syria to fight alongside Islamic State militants in recent years.

Police arrested 19 people in November on suspicion of having links with Islamic State and planning attacks.