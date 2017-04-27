French Court Refuses To Extradite Ex-Kosovo PM Haradinaj To Serbia

A French appeals court has rejected Belgrade's request to extradite former Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj to Serbia for prosecution on suspicion of war crimes, ordering his release instead.

Upon his release following the ruling on April 27, Haradinaj said the procedure is now closed and Serbia's extradition request has been turned down.

"I am as of this moment a free man and I hope I will be able to go back to Kosovo today," Haradinaj told reporters outside the court in the northeastern French city of Colmar.

Haradinaj is wanted in Serbia on suspicion of committing war crimes, including kidnappings and torture, when he was a guerrilla commander during Kosovo’s 1998-99 independence war.

He was detained by French authorities on January 4.

After the previous hearing last month, he described himself as a "political hostage."

Haradinaj, 48, has been tried twice and acquitted of war crimes at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

He was elected prime minister of Kosovo in 2004 but resigned after 100 days in order to surrender himself for trial in The Hague.

Predominantly ethnic-Albanian Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

It is recognized by 114 nations.

