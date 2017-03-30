U.S. Official Warns Kosovo Against Creating Regular Army Without Consultations

A U.S. official has urged leaders in Kosovo not to enact a draft law that would create a regular army out of its current lightly armed security forces.

Hoyt Brian Yee, the deputy assistant secretary of state, on March 29 said government leaders should consult with ethnic minorities and work through a constitutional amendment instead of unilaterally implementing a law.

“We would like the government to make a step back and take the law off the table," Yee said in an interview with public broadcaster RTK during a visit to Kosovo’s capital of Pristina.

Kosovo’s president, Hashim Thaci, earlier in March sent a draft law to parliament seeking approval to create a regular army.

The law would not require voting approval from Kosovo's ethnic minorities as would a constitutional amendment.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, recognized by 114 countries but not by Serbia and Russia. Kosovo has a substantial ethnic Serb minority.

Yee urged Kosovar authorities to consult with ethnic minority groups on the plan and that "the transformation should be made with constitutional amendments."

The United States and NATO have warned they would reduce military cooperation if Kosovo converts its NATO-trained security forces into a regular army without consulting all groups.

Yee also called on Kosovo's political parties to approve the border-demarcation agreement with neighboring Montenegro, the last remaining hurdle before it can benefit from visa-free travel to Europe's Schengen Area.

Opposition parties have vowed to disrupt any attempt by the governing coalition to ratify the deal, signed two years ago, saying Kosovo loses territory in the agreement.

Based on reporting by AP and RTK