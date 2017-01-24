Ahead Of Talks, Kosovar PM Says Serbia Seeks Destabilization

Kosovo's prime minister has accused Serbia of seeking to destabilize it ahead of a new round of European Union-facilitated talks aimed at ironing out persistent disagreements between the Balkan nations.

"Recently, there has been systematic action by Serbia to destabilize the situation in Kosovo," Prime Minister Isa Mustafa told RFE/RL on January 24.

His statement came hours before the opening of the talks in Brussels, which the presidents of Serbia and Kosovo were expected to attend.

Tensions increased earlier this month after Belgrade sent a train toward an ethnic-Serbian-dominated enclave in northern Kosovo with the slogan "Kosovo is Serbia" emblazoned on the side.

The train did not enter Kosovo, but Kosovar President Hashem Thaci accused Belgrade of plotting to take control of the enclave using the "Crimea model," a reference to Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian region.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's office has called for "increased commitment and engagement" by both sides in the talks.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a war between Yugoslav forces and ethnic Albanian separatists.

NATO air strikes on Serbia forced Belgrade to withdraw its troops in 1999 after the deaths of some 10,000 civilians in Kosovo. NATO has around 5,000 troops stationed in Kosovo to keep the peace.

The United States and most Western nations are among 114 countries that recognize Kosovo's independence, while Serbia and Russia are among those that do not.

Both Serbia and Kosovo are actively pursuing membership in the European Union, and the EU-facilitated talks aimed at normalizing ties began in 2011.

"We expect this meeting to be the beginning of the final phase of the dialogue brokered by EU and backed by the United States," Mustafa told RFE/RL.

"Kosovo is committed to peace, security, and good neighborliness...but we are also firmly determined not to allow interference by anyone in Kosovo's internal affairs," he said.

Mustafa said that "regardless of who leads the government in the future, we have no alternative to dialogue" as a way to solve problems.

He also said Kosovo would seek to resolve the fate of missing persons and "stop all political warrants against our citizens" -- a reference to former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, who was detained on January 4 by French police acting on an arrest warrant issued by Serbia.

Serbia wants to try Haradinaj, who is also a former guerrilla commander, on charges related to the 1998-99 war in Kosovo.