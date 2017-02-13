Kosovo To Form Truth Commission To Help Reconcile Ethnic-Albanian, Serb Communities

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci has announced plans to establish a truth and reconciliation commission to help reconcile Kosovo's ethnic-Albanian majority and Serb minority.

Allegations of atrocities committed during the 1998-99 Kosovo war continue to scar relations between the two communities.

"Kosovo cannot build a good future if it remains a hostage to its past," Thaci said at a ceremony in Pristina on February 13.

An estimated 10,800 Kosovar Albanians and some 2,200 Serbs were either killed or went missing during the war.

Thaci, who led the guerilla insurgency against Serbian forces in the 1990s, said it was necessary to determine the facts surrounding the conflict. But he did not reveal how the commission would work and who would be involved.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has not recognized it as a separate country.

The United States and most Western nations are among 114 countries that recognize Kosovo's independence.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Balkan Insight

