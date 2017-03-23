Kremlin Denies France's Fillon Mediated Meeting Between Putin, Oil Magnate

The Kremlin on March 22 dismissed a report that conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was paid 50,000 euros to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a Lebanese oil magnate.

The report in the weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine said Fillon's consulting company arranged the meeting between Putin and Lebanese businessman Fouad Makhzoumi at an economic forum in 2015.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the report "fake news" and said it was "rather absurd" to suggest that any company operating in Russia would need a mediator to arrange a meeting with Putin.

"The president's meetings are organized according to protocol" and the Kremlin "doesn't need any intermediaries," he said.

Fillon is already under formal judicial investigation over allegations, also first published by Le Canard Enchaine, that his

wife drew a salary as his parliamentary assistant for years without actually working for him.

The Moscow-friendly former prime minister, whom Putin has lauded as "a professional to a high extent," has dropped to third place in polls since the claims about his wife's job surfaced in January.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Reuters