Kurdish Journalist Killed Covering Iraq's Battle For Mosul

A female reporter working for an Iraqi Kurdish television channel was killed by the explosion of a roadside bomb February 25 during fighting between government troops and Islamic State militants in Mosul.

The Rudaw news organization said in a statement that 30-year-old Shifa Gerdi, a presenter for Rudaw, was killed in a bomb attack, and cameraman Younis Mustafa was injured on the outskirts of Mosul.



She was presenting a daily special program on the Mosul offensive when the explosion occurred.

Several journalists have been injured in the Mosul operation, and an Iraqi television journalist, Ali Raysan, was killed covering the battle in October.



Iraq is one of the world's most-dangerous places for journalists. It was ranked 158th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2016 World Press Freedom Index.

