Kyrgyz Opposition Leader Calls For Probe Into Ex-Lawmaker's Jailhouse Injuries

BISHKEK -- The leader of an opposition party in Kyrgyzstan has urged parliament to hold an emergency session after a jailed former lawmaker was found in his cell with cut veins on his neck and one hand.

Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party leader Adakhan Madumarov said on April 3 that an independent commission should investigate the situation surrounding Sadyr Japarov.

Authorities said that doctors saved Japarov's life after he was found in his cell on April 2 with what they asserted were self-inflicted injuries. They said he tried to kill himself.

Japarov's relatives say they do not believe that he would attempt suicide.

A former opposition lawmaker, Japarov was detained on March 25 upon his return to the Central Asian country after three years of self-imposed exile in the European Union.

He faces charges of taking a government official hostage in 2013.