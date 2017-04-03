Kyrgyz Opposition Leader Calls For Probe Into Ex-Lawmaker's Jailhouse Injuries
BISHKEK -- The leader of an opposition party in Kyrgyzstan has urged parliament to hold an emergency session after a jailed former lawmaker was found in his cell with cut veins on his neck and one hand.
Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party leader Adakhan Madumarov said on April 3 that an independent commission should investigate the situation surrounding Sadyr Japarov.
Authorities said that doctors saved Japarov's life after he was found in his cell on April 2 with what they asserted were self-inflicted injuries. They said he tried to kill himself.
Japarov's relatives say they do not believe that he would attempt suicide.
A former opposition lawmaker, Japarov was detained on March 25 upon his return to the Central Asian country after three years of self-imposed exile in the European Union.
He faces charges of taking a government official hostage in 2013.
