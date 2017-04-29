At Least 24 Reported Killed By Landslide In Kyrgyzstan

At least 24 people are reported to have been killed by a landslide that swept over a village in southern Kyrgyzstan early on April 29.

The Emergencies Ministry says there are nine children among those buried alive in the village of Ayu in the country's Osh region.

Dozens of rescue workers are at the scene looking for survivors.

President Almazbek Atambaev sent Emergencies Minister Kubatbek Boronov to the village with instructions to provide aid to the stricken families.

Dozens of people survived the landslide but lost their homes.

Some 95 percent of Kyrgyzstan is mountainous.

The landslide in Ayu is reportedly the country's most deadly since one in 2004 that killed 33 people.

With reporting by AFP and Interfax