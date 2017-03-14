Former Kyrgyz Prosecutor-General Ordered Not To Leave Country

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities say a former prosecutor-general who is now an opposition lawmaker has been ordered not to leave the country pending an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing.

The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) told RFE/RL on March 14 that Aida Salyanova is suspected of illegally prolonging the license of a lawyer with links to former President Kurmanbek Bakiev's son, Maksim Bakiev, in 2010.

The UKMK said it issued the order after questioning her on March 13.

Salyanova has rejected the accusation, saying it is politically motivated.

She is one of at least four members of the opposition Ata-Meken (Fatherland) party facing potential prosecution in the Central Asian nation on what they contend are trumped-up allegations.

Ata-Meken leader Omurbek Tekebaev, a former parliament speaker and a vocal opponent of President Almazbek Atambaev, is being held at the UKMK's detention center and investigated on suspicion of bribe-taking and fraud.

Supporters of Tekebaev believe the investigation is aimed at preventing him from running for president in November.

Atambaev is barred from running for reelection, and opponents accuse him of seeking to maintain a hold on power by pushing though constitutional changes in a referendum that was held in December.