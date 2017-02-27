Hundreds Protest Opposition Party Leader's Detention In Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK -- Hundreds of people have protested in Kyrgyzstan's capital for a second day, demanding the release of opposition Ata-Meken (Fatherland) party leader Omurbek Tekebaev.

At least 300 demonstrators gathered on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek on February 27, holding placards calling Tekebaev's detainment a "provocation."

Tekebaev, a former ally who is now a vocal critic of President Almazbek Atambaev, was detained at the Bishkek airport early on February 26 upon arrival from Turkey.

Authorities said he was detained as part of a corruption investigation. A decision on his possible pretrial arrest is expected soon.

More than 1,000 supporters protested outside the headquarters of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) on February 26, demanding Tekebaev's release.

Former deputy parliament speaker Asia Sasykbaeva told journalists that the protests will continue until Tekebaev's release.

Tekebaev's wife, Aigul Tekebaeva, who was on the square as well, told RFE/RL that the UKMK will be responsible if something happens to her husband while in custody.