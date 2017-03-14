Residents Of Kyrgyz Village Demand Relocation After Plane Crash

BISHKEK -- Some 200 residents of a Kyrgyz village devastated by a deadly cargo-plane crash in January have held a demonstration to demand relocation by the state.

Demonstrators at the rally on March 14 in Dacha-SU held signs saying "Move Us To A Safe Place!" and "Authorities, Think About Our Children!"

They also reiterated calls for compensation for material losses caused by the crash, which destroyed or severely damaged some 20 homes.

A Turkish-owned Boeing 747 crashed in Dacha-SU while trying to land at Bishkek's Manas International Airport on January 16, killing the crew of four and 35 people on the ground.

A representative of the Chui regional administration, Bakytbek Kudaibergenov, met with the protesters and told them that there was no place to relocate them at the moment.

He promised that compensation payments would begin soon.