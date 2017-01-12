Libyan Military Chief Not Backed By West Tours Russian Aircraft Carrier

A Libyan military chief has visited a Russian aircraft carrier off the coast of the troubled North African country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar visited the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier on January 11. The carrier and accompanying ships are headed home from a mission off Syria's coast.

The ministry said Haftar was given a tour of the ship and had a video call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss "acute issues of fighting international terrorist groups in the Middle East."

It is the strongest sign yet of Russian support for Haftar, who is allied with an eastern-based parliament that is at odds with a Western-backed government in the capital, Tripoli.

"This visit demonstrates who Russia backs. This is a sign of support to Haftar and this government in Libya, which does not control the entire territory of the country yet. There is no united country in Libya now," Aleksei Malashenko of the Moscow Carnegie Center said.

Based on reporting by AP and Interfax