Lithuania Jails Russian, Ex-Officer For Spying For Russia

A court in Lithuania has sentenced a Russian citizen and a former Lithuanian military officer to prison on charges of spying for Russia.

The Siauliai regional court on February 28 convicted Sergei Moiseyenko, 66, and former air-force officer Sergejus Pusinas, 33, of espionage and sentenced them the same day.

Moiseyenko received 10 1/2 years in prison, while Pusinas was sentenced to five years.

The two were arrested in December 2014 and charged with passing top-secret military data to Russia.

Based on reporting by Lietuvosdiena.irytas.lt, Delfi.lt, and Interfax