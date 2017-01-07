Albanian Political Parties Demand Language Equality In Macedonia

Macedonia's main ethnic Albanian political parties have demanded more say in the country's political affairs, including changing the constitution to make Albanian an official language.



The three Albanian minority parties made the demand amid negotiations to form a new coalition government following last month's parliamentary elections.



The ruling VMRO-DPMNE party won 51 seats in the 120-member parliament, but not enough for an outright victory. The opposition Social Democrats netted 49.



The Albanian parties say they'll consider joining a coalition government but only if their language is given the same language protection as Macedonian.



Ethnic Albanians make up about 25 percent of the population.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AP